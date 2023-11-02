Slain lawman hailed as hero vs illegal drugs in Iloilo City

“Police Staff Sgt. Michael Malan died a hero. We thank him for the genuine service he offered for the Ilonggos and his nation,” said Police Col. Joeresty Coronica, chief of the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO).“A noble life is once again lost in our battle against illegal drugs. May his death rekindle the flames in our heart to do our part as citizens of Western Visayas to end the drug menace in our community,” added Police Brig. Gen. Sidney Villaflor, chief of the Police Regional Office-6.

Coronica paid last respects on Thursday, November 2, to the 42-year-old ICPO-Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team member who was killed in an October 29 buy-bust operation by drug suspects Glen “Bongbong” Iturriaga and Ivan Palmejar.

Suspected shabu worth P7.8-million was seized in the operation conducted by the ICPO City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and SWAT. The PRO-6 and ICPO extended financial assistance to Malan’s family while a posthumous award is being planned.

