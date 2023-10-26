Skilled workforce: A critical component of PH energy transition

Young academic and professional achievers were recruited and trained by AboitizPower to operate, monitor, and control the company’s National Operations Control Center, which oversees over 20 renewable energy facilities spread across the country all from one central location.

“There has to be a workforce now and in the future that will keep our energy system functioning and serve the needs of our country,” said AboitizPower Chief People Officer MaLu Inofre. “However, among our most difficult challenges is building a skilled talent pipeline that can effectively adjust and work with the fast-paced transformation within the industry’s energy mix, digital systems, and regulations.

Inofre made her remarks during the first Philippine Power Industry HR Forum at Shangri-La The Fort, Taguig City. The event was presented by the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Inc. (AmCham) in partnership with AboitizPower. headtopics.com

“Between 2016 and 2021, the employment in the power industry declined by 15,444 individuals,” said DOLE Bureau of Local Employment Director Patrick P. Patriwirawan Jr. during the same event. “The Philippines saw an increase in the employment in the renewable energy industry last year but could have employed more if not for the delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on various project developments in the sector.

“Knowing this, upskilling will be key to facilitating a just transition for those who will be affected by the transition to a greener economy, as well as the new generation of workers. It is imperative that we successfully cultivate both thermal and renewable energy, so that we can ensure reliable and affordable energy supply for the country,” she said. headtopics.com

“The Philippines boasts a young and vibrant population, brimming with innovative potential. By investing in talent development, we tap into this dynamic workforce, harnessing their fresh ideas and energy,” he said. “Unfortunately, we are seeing a decline in both take-up and completion of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), averaging only a 21% completion .”

