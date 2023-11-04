When ideas converge, masterpieces emerge. The fusion of diverse talents from different sectors of art can push the boundaries of what is possible. True to this concept, one creative space where this convergence occurs is Sketcha Kucha 2023: A Design Sprint Collab with Cebu’s Creators. This Visayan initiative intertwines writing, illustration and voice acting into animation, serving not only as a competition but as a nurturing ground for artists to thrive.

Cebuano talents had a month to prepare for the event following its announcement by the project spearhead, DTI Region 7. This initiative was conceived in celebration of the Philippine Creative Industries Month (PCIM), a visionary event unveiled in the first week of September as part of the dynamic FiestaKucha Cebu lineup.“We saw that there were so many events specific to certain sub-sectors, such as film and visual arts. For Sketcha Kucha particularly, we wanted it to be something intersectional,” said Johanna Michelle Lim, the organizer.The collective creatives of Cebu’s artistic community served as a powerful vehicle to upscale their talents and celebrate PCIM, as explained by Johanna. The primary objective was to foster collaboration and uplift their creative prowess.This emphasizes the importance of sustained efforts to foster collaboration and cultivate creative excellenc

