Six accused in disappearance of missing sabungeros allowed to post bail

Six of the accused in the disappearance of six missing sabungeros have been allowed to post bail by the Manila Regional Trial Court. Bail was set at P3 million each for accused Julie Patidongan, Gleer Codilla, Mark Carlo Zabala, Virgilio Bayog, Johnny Consolacion, and Roberto Matillano Jr.

The six are facing six counts of kidnapping and serious illegal detention over the disappearance of sabungeros John Claude Inonog, Rondel Cristorum, Mark Joseph Velasco, Rowel Gomez, and brothers James Baccay and Marlon Baccay





