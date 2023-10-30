Sinner edges out Medvedev for Vienna title

VIENNA (AFP) -- Sinner defeated Medvedev for the second time in three weeks, having also overcome the Russian in the Beijing final at the start of October.

Former world number one Medvedev broke back the following game only to immediately again drop serve, allowing Sinner to close out victory in just over three hours. "I think we both served very well the first set. I managed somehow to get back on serve when he was a break up, because I felt like he was serving really good. I found a way in the first set."

"Second set, I felt like he was trying to get into the rally a little bit more and I was hustling a little bit," said Sinner. "In the third set I tried to step up a little bit. I had a lot of break points, I couldn't use them and then at the end I used them so I'm very happy," said Sinner. headtopics.com

