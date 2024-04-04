Singlife Philippines Secures P600 Million Funding for Growth and Innovation

Singlife Philippines has secured P600 million in funding from its parent company, Singlife, to support its growth and innovation in the digital technology sphere. The funding highlights the confidence in the Philippines market and Singlife Philippines' focus on technological innovation in the insurance industry.

