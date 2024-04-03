Silverlush Development Group Shines at WORLDBEX 2024

SILVERLUSH DEVELOPMENT GROUP (SLDG), a rising realty, architecture, and material solutions company, embraced center stage during the recently concluded WORLDBEX 2024, which took place last March 14-17, where industry professionals were present to jumpstart construction and design aspirations.

Situated at the Ground Level of SMX Convention Center was a booth that seemed like a miniature of a classic architectural museum– this was none other than the strong showcase of one of the expo’s participants, Silverlush Development Group. The spectacular booth was artistically designed by SLDG’s very own talented in-house architects, which also made sure to highlight their exceptional catalogue, comprised of diverse and innovative design materials made available in the country. In 4 days, SLDG was able to welcome thousands of guests in their boot

