Siliman, First Gen unit renew power supply contract

First Gen will supply Silliman University with 2.1 MW in the first year, 2.3 MW in the second year and 2.5 MW in the third year of the contract. Siliman is the only university in Negros Island and one of the few in the country to be 100-percent powered by renewable energy as part of its sustainable development programs.

“One of the identified ways for the university to demonstrate its sustainable operations is through the use of renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint,” McCann said. This is consistent with the university’s aim of being a model sustainable campus not only in Negros Island but also in the whole country through programs on zero waste management, energy conservation, renewable energy utilization, biodiversity conservation and carbon footprint reduction.

Silliman is also a partner of EDC-initiated Net Zero Carbon Alliance (NZCA), an initiative that brings together Philippine institutions and businesses to work towards carbon neutrality and create a positive impact on the environment.

First Gen said shifting to RE through licensed GEOP providers such as EDC’s Geo 24/7 is crucial for business continuity and for the world’s battle against climate change.

