Shooting ng bagong pelikula ni Daniel Padilla aarangkada na

Watch more on iWantTFC Dumating na sa Pilipinas ang dalawang Korean acts na bibida sa 'On Festival' sa Biyernes.

Samantala, aarangkada na ang shooting ng ilang eksena sa bagong pelikula ni Daniel Padilla. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Lunes, 30 Oktubre 2023

Ilocos Sur village chair, daughter wounded in broad daylight shootingSANTIAGO, Ilocos Sur – A barangay captain and ex-officio member of the municipal council and his daughter were shot and wounded in Barangay Butol here on Saturday afternoon, October 28. Read more ⮕

2 dead, 4 wounded in Maguindanao del Norte shootingSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

2 killed, 3 hurt in Maguindanao del Norte shooting incidentTwo people were killed and at least three were wounded in a shooting incident in Maguindanao del Norte early Monday, Election Day, police said. Read more ⮕

Over 1,000 pay tribute to Maine shooting victimsLEWISTON, Maine: More than 1,000 people packed a cavernous church Sunday night, and hundreds more spilled outside, to hug, sing, weep and seek comfort in the wake of Maine's most deadly mass shooting. Read more ⮕

Candidate, militiaman killed in Lamitan shootingPolice report that a militiaman went on a rampage, shooting a village councilor and a barangay chairman before getting killed Read more ⮕

FACT CHECK: ‘Video’ of Israel-Hamas war uses clip from shooting gameA distinct group of domes shown in the video is confirmed to be a signature landmark of the open-world tactical shooter simulation game Arma 3 Read more ⮕