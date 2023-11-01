Shift to market-driven agri education to entice the next generation of farmers, experts say

“They don’t see an opportunity for them to earn better and to have a better life if they go into agriculture,” said Velasco, an entomologist who recently retired as a professor at the UPLB College of Agriculture and Food Science. “Perhaps, young people also see the influence of their parents on them. They would prefer the so-called dignified professions.”

“So, it’s not really a matter of attracting the youth. It’s a question of how we make sure these people who are graduates of agriculture will go into agriculture as a career and a profession,” he said. The question, he said, is “are we crafting a good curriculum for agriculture that will match the demand for the modernization of Philippine agriculture?”

Meanwhile, the number of moderately or severely food insecure Filipino households had reportedly increased to 62 percent from 43 percent during the Covid-19 pandemic, based on the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) data. The Philippines eventually dropped to 67th out of 113 countries in the 2022 Global Food Index Rating.

Importation, he said, was a policy of the government. “Even then when I was in Philrice, then DA Secretary Alcala had always been at odds with the NEDA because he wants to produce to be self-reliant for rice, but in the NEDA, they have a different viewpoint. They said it’s cheaper to import so let’s just import,” he said.

According to Velasco, these programs that are being crafted as short-degree courses are professional programs for those interested in agriculture, even if they have completed other degrees in college.

