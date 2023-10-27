Shiffrin, Odermatt are favorites again as Alpine skiing season starts amid climate change issues

The main topic is whether in times of global warming a winter sport season should still start as early as October.

Those are the first two in a series of 90 races until mid-March, evenly divided between women and men, making for the busiest season in the 57-year history of the World Cup. The men’s circuit includes a second North American sweep again in Palisades Tahoe and Aspen in February and March. They also race in Beaver Creek in November, when the women visit Killington and new Canadian World Cup venue Tremblant.

Low altitude is not the problem in Soelden with its start at three kilometers above sea level — but enough snow is. Protect Our Winters, a Colorado-based non-profit organization focused on environmental issues, said Thursday on its Instagram page that this weekend's event was "a race held far too early, the run out created from glacier ice and artificial snow."

Earlier this year, an open letter urging the International Ski and Snowboard Federation to become more transparent about its strategy for the future of the sport amid the climate change challenges was signed by hundreds of skiers — including Shiffrin, but not Odermatt.

"Soelden has never been a real winter race, it shouldn't be. Soelden is the season opener, a wakeup call for the ski industry and the fans that we are starting again," said Odermatt, who won the race in the past two years, and each time went on to win the overall title."For me, one of the most important reasons (to sign the open letter) is to have a call to action and for transparency and progress through this topic.

