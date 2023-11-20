Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua Crowned Miss Universe 2023

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant is officially over, marking the end of an extraordinary spectacle that captivated audiences worldwide. The highly anticipated event in El Salvador was graced by 84 equally beautiful women from all over the world and is where Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua clinched the highly coveted crown. We followed the 84 exceptional women vying for the crown from start to finish: from the game-changing rules down to the crowning of the first Nicaraguan Miss Universe.

Now that it's done, let's walk through the highs and lows of the Miss Universe 2023 tilt. Now leading the “Force for Good” reign, she will take over the reign from Fil-Am R’Bonney Gabriel of the USA who was crowned the winner in 2022. In the last Q&A portion for the three finalists, she was asked if ever she could live one year in another woman’s shoes, who it would be, and why. Sheynnis chose British writer and advocate Mary Wollstonecraft





