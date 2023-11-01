Sherilin beats Jade & Jay Construction in MCBL

In other games, the CAT 8Traders routed the San Isidro Labradors, 109-78, with Marvin Java leading the way with his 29 points, 15 rebounds and six steals.The JP Colecciones crushed the Deon Motors, 120-91, thanks to the stellar efforts of Jowen Abayon, who had 25 points, 13 boards and five assists.The Matias Inato Foodhaus clobbered the JSM Customs Brokerage, 104-88, as Jake Diamante scored 28 points and grabbed eight boards.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: New Philstar Media Group VP namedThe Philstar Media Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Jay R. Sarmiento as vice president for sales and marketing effective today.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Pro-China narratives from Filipinos exist — PCG spox TarrielaIn an X (formerly Twitter) post on Monday, Admiral Jay Tarriela cited three narratives that promote Chinese narratives to downplay China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕