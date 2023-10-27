Shellfish ban up in 9 VisMin areas

In its latest bulletin, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said shellfish collected from Sapian Bay in Aklan, Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur, Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur as well as the coastal waters of Pilar in President Roxas, Roxas City in Capiz, Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol, San Benito in Surigao del Norte and Gigantes Islands in Carles, Iloilo tested positive for paralytic shellfish poison or toxic red tide that is beyond the regulatory limit.

"All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from these areas are not safe for human consumption," BFAR said. It said fish, squid, shrimp and crabs are safe for human consumption, provided these are fresh and washed thoroughly and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.

