'She's got it': Celeste Cortesi upbeat on Michelle Dee's Miss Universe chances

She completed the look with shoes from MX Studio, makeup by Aron Guevara, hairstyling by Arvee Yadao Cahanap, jewelry from Jewelmer, and a headpiece and bangles by John Hubert Capito.Celeste also shares her thoughts on her successor Michelle Dee who just flew out to El Salvador for Miss Universe 2023.

The beauty queen added she did not have any last-minute tips for Michelle as she found the latter quite prepared. Michelle was Miss Universe Philippines Tourism during Celeste's reign in 2022. Celeste did not qualify for the semifinal round of Miss Universe 2022 — the first time the Philippines exited during the pageant's first stage in 12 years.

