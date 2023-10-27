Seventeen’s Mingyu suffers crippling lower back pain

On Oct. 26, Pledis Entertainment, Seventeen’s agency, announced that Mingyu needed medical treatment for his condition. “On Thursday, October 26, Mingyu experienced a sudden, crippling lower back pain that warranted medical treatment. Upon being examined, he was advised by the medical staff to take time off and have his recovery process monitored,” Pledis Entertainment said.

It added, “While the artist is determined to participate in the promotional activities for the latest album, the company is prioritizing his health above all else and will exercise flexibility in his schedule throughout the promotions period.”

“We regret to inform you that for the reasons stated above, Mingyu will not be able to participate in the activities scheduled for this week, including music shows and the fansign event. We extend our sincerest apologies and ask for your kind understanding on the matter,” the agency added. headtopics.com

It said, “We will do our best to aid Mingyu in his recovery so that he may return in full health to his fans as soon as possible, and spare no effort to ensure his health and safety going forward. We will provide an update on when he will resume his activities at another date.”

