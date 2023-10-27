Seoul Halloween crowd crush one year on: What we know

One year on, despite an investigation and ongoing prosecutions of local officials, families of the victims -- who were overwhelmingly young women in their 20s and 30s -- say they are still searching for answers.Survivors describe being trapped in an impossibly dense crowd of people -- swept off their feet and suffocated by the pressure of bodies around them -- after tens of thousands of people poured into Seoul's Itaewon neighbourhood on October 29, 2022 for Halloween celebrations.

Bars and nightclubs in Itaewon -- the go-to place for the US holiday -- are not promoting Halloween-themed events. They have also cracked down on those dressing up as police officers for Halloween, warning that they can face up to six months in jail or up to 3 million won ($2,200) in fines.

"The South Korean government has yet to provide an explanation or take the necessary actions," he added. But it stopped short of blaming any top government officials, and no senior figures were fired or resigned over the disaster, drawing strong protests from victims' families.

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min was impeached by the opposition-controlled parliament over the disaster, but quickly reinstated by the Constitutional Court.

