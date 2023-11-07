Senior Deputy Speaker Gonzales resigns from PDP-Laban

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales has resigned as member of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) chaired by former president Rodrigo Duterte. Gonzales made the announcement during the resumption of session at the House of Representatives on Monday, November 6, as lawmakers prepared to adopt House Resolution No. 1414 – in support of the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez amid attacks against the lower chamber. Gonzales sponsored the resolution on the floor.

Before the resolution was adopted, Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman sought clarification on the source of the attacks against the House, which was not specified in the resolution. Gonzales revealed that it was former president Rodrigo Duterte who made the remarks. Gonzales resigned as a member and officer of PDP-Laban in response to Duterte's comments

