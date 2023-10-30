Senior citizens, PWDs faced struggles in voting during barangay, SK elections

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Because of the lack of election officers dedicated to assisting PWDs and senior citizens, Bing Montina, who is suffering from arthritis, had to go up and down the stairs aided by her cane to coordinate with an election officer for her wheelchair-bound 86-year-old father.

Seniors and PWDs are accommodated in open spaces of the Rizal Elementary School in Taguig City for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30, 2023, and made to sign waiver forms to ensure their official ballot are cast by election officers. headtopics.com

In one of Cebu City’s most voter-populated barangays, senior citizens and PWDs at Guadalupe Elementary School find it difficult to vote for their chosen candidates due to accessibility issues.While there is an Emergency Accessible Polling Precinct (EAPP) at the Fort Bonifacio Elementary School in Taguig, some senior citizens had difficulty getting there and had to navigate multiple buildings and stairs.

ELECTION 2023. Cherrelyn Budumo assists her daughter, Hanna, a first-time voter and PWD during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30, 2023.Under the process intended to provide of ease of voting for vulnerable sectors, upon their arrival at the polling precinct, an EAPP support staff should explain the options available to PWD or senior citizens voters headtopics.com

If the PWD or senior citizen voters cannot accomplish ballots by themselves, they may be assisted by: a relative by consanguinity/affinity within the 4th civil degree, a person of their confidence who belongs to the same household (personal assistant, caregiver, etc.), or any member of the board of election officers.

