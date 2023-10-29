'Senior Agila' withdraws request to vote in Socorro for BSKE

MANILA - Jey Rence Quilario, a.k.a. Senior Agila, president of Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc., has withdrawn his request for the Senate to allow him and three other SBSI officials to vote in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Socorro, Surigao del Norte.

According to Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, Quilario initially requested for an 11-day pass from his ongoing detention, but the Senate only granted two days for security reasons. Dela Rosa said the Senate had already bought tickets for the four SBSI officials and the security escorts.

The group, however, withdrew their request after the Senate did not cover the airfare of the aide of SBSI vice president Mamerto Galanida.

