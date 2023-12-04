Senators Condemn Marawi Bombing, Express Solidarity with Victims

Senators on Monday condemned the bombing in Marawi and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families. Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said the act was cruel and barbaric that victimized unsuspecting mass-goers. Showing graphic video and images of the victims and aftermath of the bombing, Dela Rosa said taking innocent lives is unforgivable as he urged the AFP and PNP to ensure that such act of terror will be stopped.

He also called on LGUs to stay vigilant and the country to “pray, never lose faith.” Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva also expressed his condolences to the bereaved and sympathies to the victims and condemned the “senseless and cowardly act.” He also called on the AFP and law enforcers to find the perpetrators and deliver justice. “This demonic attack is not just an assault on a particular group; it is an attack on every individual’s right and fundamental freedom





