Senators call for investigation into foreigners obtaining authentic government IDs

Senators on Sunday called for an investigation into how some foreigners were able to obtain authentic, government-issued IDs—including passports—with one lawmaker warning that the budget for the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) could be recalled over the issue.

Senator Imee Marcos on Sunday joined calls for a thorough investigation of the problem, after the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said a certain group provides authentic government IDs to foreigners working for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). These IDs included those from the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., the PAOCC said. Senator Marcos said it was reprehensible to hear that the Philippines has become a playground for criminals around the world.Senator Risa Hontiveros, who has also called for a probe, said the bigger concern was that the country might be giving fugitives from other countries new identities her

