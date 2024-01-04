Senator to Challenge Unconstitutional Funds in National Budget

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III plans to file a petition before the Supreme Court to challenge the additional P450 billion in unprogrammed funds in the 2024 national budget. Pimentel said he has been talking to a member of the House of Representatives who wants to join him in filing a case. He believes the budget violates the Constitution on two counts: expenditures without an appropriation made by law and the lack of scrutiny due to its length.





The progressive group Bayan Muna expressed concerns over the increase in unprogrammed funds beyond the allocated amount in the 2024 national budget, stating that it is unconstitutional and may lead to corruption. The group issued the statement in response to the announcement by Rep. Elizaldy Co that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintained the unprogrammed funds in the 2024 General Appropriations Act. The funds, totaling around P800 billion, are intended for anti-inflationary measures and assistance programs for low-income individuals.

