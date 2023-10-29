Senator pushes for national SK federation to strengthen youth leadership

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Oct. 25, 2023 conducts a final testing and sealing of the Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) that will be used for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections at Pasong Tamo Elementary School in Quezon City.MANILA, Philippines — A day before the village elections, a senator once again urged for the creation of a national federation for the Sangguniang Kabataan to enhance the capabilities of youth leaders.

The senator said the creation of a national SK organization aims to enhance networking and consensus-building to ensure greater efficiency in addressing governance issues and implementing projects. “Through SK, we provide our youth with the opportunity to be part of leading our communities. But we can further expand the contributions of youth leaders to society. That’s why we’re advocating for the creation of a national federation to enhance SK’s ability to be part of the leadership of our country,” Gatchalian said in Filipino.

The proposed measure also provides that the elected of the Nasyonal na Pederasyon ng mga Sangguniang Kabataan will serve as ex officio member of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines. Powers and functions of SK include formulating a three-year rolling plan that serves a basis for preparing the Annual Barangay Youth Investment Program, initiating and implementing programs and projects designed to promote the general welfare, development and empowerment of the youth, and hold fundraising activities that align with the Comprehensive Barangay Youth Development Plan. headtopics.com

The Philippines will hold elections Monday to choose new leaders at the barangay level. This marks the first barangay and SK polls in five years. —Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioSixty overseas Filipino workers will form the fourth batch of repatriates from Israel who are set to arrive in the country...

Go urges citizens to prioritize health, proper hygiene as typhoid cases riseSenator Christopher “Bong” Go urged Filipinos to be more vigilant and prioritize their health by observing proper hygiene in the wake of an alarming increase in typhoid cases across the country. According to the Department of Health (DOH), at least 17,531 cases of typhoid have been recorded this year. Read more ⮕

Bong Go highlights role of BHWs in community development during health information orientation in Samal IslandBong Go highlights role of BHWs in community development during Provincial Health Information Management System Orientation in Samal Island Following his visit to Babak District the previous day, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and a staunch advocate of community development, attended another Provincial... Read more ⮕

Bong Go pushes for more livelihood opportunities for Filipinos, aids displaced workers in BoholThe Office of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, on Thursday, October 26, joined a series of relief operations aimed at assisting displaced workers across various municipalities in Bohol including the towns of Guindulman, Alicia, Anda, and Mabini. Read more ⮕

Tollway Operator all geared up for Barangay/SK Elections, Undas 2023Defining the News Read more ⮕

MAP: Barangay, SK election-related violence in 2023Most of the election-related violence are reported in BARMM, followed by the Cordillera Administrative Region Read more ⮕