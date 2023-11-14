Senator Leila de Lima Working on Complete Vindication After Release

Senator Leila de Lima, in a press conference after being released on Monday, said she is working on her complete vindication from the accusations that placed her in detention for over six years. De Lima expressed her gratitude to those who supported her and stated that she never lost faith. However, she mentioned that she cannot fully discuss the plans of her legal team as her case is still pending. Senator Risa Hontiveros also attended the event and became emotional.

