Senator Grace Poe Faces Backlash for Supporting #FreeLeilaDeLima

Senator Grace Poe faced backlash from netizens for using the hashtag #FreeLeilaDeLima on social media. This comes after Poe criticized De Lima's nearly seven-year detention as unjust. De Lima was recently granted bail in her last drug case due to lack of evidence. The court is expected to make a final decision on her case by 2024.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANİLATİMES: Former Senator Leila de Lima Granted Bail for Drug CaseThe Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 206 has allowed former senator Leila de Lima to post a bail of P300,000 for the third drug-related case filed against her. De Lima has been in detention since 2017 after being implicated in the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison while she was justice secretary. READ:

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

İNQUİRERDOTNET: Approval of Bail Petition for Former Senator De Lima WelcomedLawmakers and officials express their support for the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court's approval of former Senator Leila de Lima's bail petition, marking the beginning of the end to her incarceration.

Source: inquirerdotnet | Read more »

CNN PHİLİPPİNES: Former Senator Leila de Lima Released After Six Years in DetentionFormer Senator Leila de Lima has been released after more than six years in detention for drug charges. The release has been celebrated by politicians, human rights defenders, and foreign envoys. De Lima, a critic of President Duterte and his war on drugs, was accused of involvement in the drug trade and using illegal funds for her campaign.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Former Senator Leila de Lima Expresses Gratitude and Thanks President Marcos Jr.'s AdministrationFormer senator Leila de Lima expresses gratitude to those who believed in her and fought for her. She thanks President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration for respecting the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Cry of Freedom: Former Senator Leila de Lima Released from Detention“Sweet, sweet freedom.” This was how former Senator Leila de Lima described her release after nearly seven years behind bars following the decision of a Muntinlupa City judge to grant her bail. READ:

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

CNN PHİLİPPİNES: Senator Leila de Lima Working on Complete Vindication After ReleaseSenator Leila de Lima, who was released after being detained for over six years, is determined to prove her innocence and achieve complete vindication. She expressed her gratitude to her supporters and mentioned that her case is still pending, preventing her from discussing her legal team's plans. Senator Risa Hontiveros also attended the event and became emotional.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »