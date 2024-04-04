Senator Gatchalian calls for study on shortening transition period to old school calendar

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Thursday raised the need to study the shortening of the transition period to revert to the old school calendar. The chairman of the Senate basic education committee made the remark amid the suspension of classes in public schools due to the extreme hot weather. 'Ang weather kasi ngayon hindi na ma-predict e at ang trend na nakikita ko painit... Noong mga unang panahon 'di naman pumapalo ng 40 'yung panahon.

But this time around, 40 is the new normal,' Gatchalian said at the Kapihan sa Senado forum. (Nowadays, the weather can no longer be predicted, and the trend we see is that the weather is getting hotter. Back in our days, the weather did not reach 40 degrees Celsius. But this time around, 40 degrees Celsius is the new normal.) 'The shorter the transition, the better at isa 'yan sa titignan natin at kung kakayanin ire-recommend sa na i-shorten ang transition,' he adde

