Senator dela Rosa shrugs off House resolution supporting Speaker Romualdez

Senator Ronald dela Rosa shrugged off the lower House resolution expressing support for Speaker Martin Romualdez's leadership amid attacks from former President Rodrigo Duterte. Dela Rosa said they have no concern about the resolution and observe inter-parliamentary courtesy. House Resolution 1414 did not mention Duterte by name but emphasized the need to uphold the dignity and integrity of the chamber. Dela Rosa, a close ally of Duterte, said they respect each other's opinions.

