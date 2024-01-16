Senate President Zubiri files resolution to amend economic provisions of 1987 Constitution

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri files a resolution to kickstart discussions on amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. ENCOURAGED by President Ferdinand Marcos’s view that the ongoing campaign to use a “People’s Initiative” mode to amend the Constitution by marginalizing senators is “too divisive,” Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri filed on Monday a resolution paving the way for discussions on amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

Zubiri said this was the result of his meetings last week with House Speaker Martin Romualdez and President Marcos Jr. who, he said, designated the Senate to lead the process. With him in that January 11 meeting was Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda. Also on Monday, the leadership of the House of Representatives on Monday expressed its unwavering support for the Senate’s initiative to file a Resolution of Both Houses of Congress, noting the importance of unity and purpose as the two houses work together to enact this modification to the Constitutio





