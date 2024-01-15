Senate President Zubiri files resolution to amend economic provisions in Constitution

Senate President Juan Miguel 'Migz' Zubiri on Monday filed Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 6 seeking to amend economic provisions in the Constitution. Senate President Pro Tempore Lorna Regina 'Loren' Legarda and Sen. Juan Edgardo 'Sonny' Angara co-authored RBH 6, proposing amendments to Articles 12, 14 and 16 of the charter.

The senators said the nation's economic policy 'must be reframed under the demands of this increasingly globalized age, while still protecting the general policy of Filipino-first that guides the economic provisions of the Constitution.' The resolution cited 'a need to institutionalize the reforms laid down in the Public Service Act to liberalize industries, promote efficient service delivery and foster competition as an enduring policy





