Senate President chides PRA chief for barrage of text messages on DOT budget

Senate President Migz Zubiri chides the Philippine Retirement Authority chief for sending a barrage of text messages to senators, including Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, asking them to stop questioning another agency's budget so they can tackle the DOT budget next. After over a week of marathon deliberations, the Senate finally closed the period of debates for the proposed 2024 national budget at 4:42 am on Tuesday, November 21.

It seemed just like any other budget deliberation that stretched into the following day. That is, until senators divulged that Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) chief Cynthia Carrion “lectured” and even “insulted” some of them through a barrage of text messages in her bid to make them prioritize the Department of Tourism (DOT) budget





