Senate Minority Leader Calls for Work Break Amidst Record High Temperatures

As temperatures soar to record high levels across the nation, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III on Wednesday called on the government to implement a work break. Pimentel proposed the imposition of work limitations during periods of intense heat and the enforcement of occupational heat safety and health protocols. He noted that this measure is being adopted by other countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in order to protect workers from extreme heat.

Drawing inspiration from global initiatives such as the directive by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE, he said our labor department should work with the private sector in implementing a similar policy. “As I said last year, there should be a temporary work break or compulsory rest periods when the heat index reaches a danger level,” Pimentel said.Citing the alarming forecast from PAGASA, Pimentel pointed out the imminent risks posed by soaring temperature

