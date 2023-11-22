Senate Deliberates on Proposed 2024 National Budget

Minutes before 5:00 in the morning of Tuesday, November 21, 2022, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri banged the gavel to mark the end of the period of interpellations and debates on House Bill No. 8980 or the proposed 2024 national budget of P5.768 trillion. Aside from Zubiri, 18 other senators remained in the session hall to deliberate on the proposed budgets of 21 agencies.

Senators who stayed until morning were Senate President Pro tempore Loren Legarda, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Deputy Majority Leaders Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito and Mark Villar, Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, Senators Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay, Pia and Alan Cayetano, Jinggoy Estrada, Win Gatchalian, Robinhood Padilla, Grace Poe, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Francis “Tol” Tolentino, as well as Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, and Senator Cynthia Villar who are not in the photo. TIRED after days and long hours of hearing budget presentations of different government agencies in plenary sessions, senators were suddenly energized at past 1 a.





