Senate defers approval of CHR budget due to stand on abortion

The Senate has deferred the approval of the Commission on Human Rights’ (CHR) P944-million proposed budget for 2024 due to the body’s stand favoring the decriminalization of abortion. It was Senator Alan Peter Cayetano who raised the issue of abortion during the plenary debates on the 2024 national budget, citing the statements made by CHR Executive Director Jacqueline De Guia backing the decriminalization of abortion.

De Guia, through Senator Jinggoy Estrada—who defended the budget of the CHR—confirmed that she made the statement but explained that it was issued “during the 5th Commission which was headed by then-Commissioner Chito Gaston during the Aquino administration.” Estrada said De Guia was the CHR’s spokesperson when the statement was made. “According to Ms. Jacqueline here, who confirmed to me that she gave the statement that she does not support abortion, she only supports the decriminalization of abortion in so far as it affects the life of the mother. And according to them, many women die because of unsafe abortions and it affects the life of the mother,” Estrada sai

