Sen. Bong Revilla Denies Accusations of Convoy Being Flagged Down on EDSA Bus Carousel Lane

Sen. Bong Revilla denies accusations of his convoy being flagged down along the EDSA bus carousel lane and challenges the MMDA to explain his involvement. The MMDA has apologized and suspended Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija pending investigation. Social media users alleged that Revilla's convoy was allowed through the exclusive EDSA bus lane.

Revilla denies the allegations, stating that his daily commute is from the south to the Senate and he would not be on EDSA in Mandaluyong

