Semirara 9-Month net income down 37% to P22.6B

Nine-month coal production fell 14 percent from a record high 13.7 million metric tons (MMT) to 11.8 MMT due to higher stripping activities in the Molave and Narra mines, causing coal shipments to drop 12 percent to 10.5 MMT from 11.9 MMT.

