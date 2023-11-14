HEAD TOPICS

Self-taught Artist Wins First-Ever Art Competition by PCSO and Sentro Artista

BusinessMirror1 min.

A self-taught artist from Angeles, Pampanga named Eduardo Perreras won the grand prize of the first-ever art competition organized by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and Sentro Artista. His masterpiece titled 'We are one family or Isang Pamilya Tayo' impressed the judges and earned him the P1 million prize.

Artist, Art Competition, PCSO, Sentro Artista, Grand Prize, Masterpiece

A SELF-TAUGHT visual artist from Angeles, Pampanga displayed a captivating masterpiece entitled “We are one family or Isang Pamilya Tayo” to capture the grand prize of the first-ever art competition of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and Sentro Artista.

Eduardo Perreras took home the P1 million grand prize by topping 11 other finalists of the inaugural art competition entitled “Hindi Umuurong sa Pagtulong” during the Friday’s awarding ceremony at the lobby of the new Greenhills Mall in San Juan City

Philippines Headlines

