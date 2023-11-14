Self-taught Artist Wins First-Ever Art Competition by PCSO and Sentro Artista

A SELF-TAUGHT visual artist from Angeles, Pampanga displayed a captivating masterpiece entitled “We are one family or Isang Pamilya Tayo” to capture the grand prize of the first-ever art competition of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and Sentro Artista.

Eduardo Perreras took home the P1 million grand prize by topping 11 other finalists of the inaugural art competition entitled “Hindi Umuurong sa Pagtulong” during the Friday’s awarding ceremony at the lobby of the new Greenhills Mall in San Juan City

