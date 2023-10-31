Selebrasyon ng ika-50 anibersaryo ng PH-Czech Republic diplomatic relations, sinimulan

“We enter the future with a memory of the past, we focus on what lies ahead with the lessons of history as a guide: to not repeat mistakes, to build on alliances, and to continue the story of evolution and growth. Relating this to the state of bilateral relations today, we see that the strong historical and cultural links between our two countries provide a solid foundation for a brighter tomorrow of mutually beneficial partnership,” sabi ni Ambassador Meñez.

Ayon kay Katerina Sequensova, Director General for Non-European Countries, Economic and Development Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mas lalo pang tatatag ang ugnayan ng dalawang bansa sa hinaharap.

“(The Czech Republic) stands ready to further enhance our partnership with the Philippines in areas like security and defence industry, cultural exchange, education, science and technology or the labour migration,” saad ni Sequensova.

Mas lalo pang naging espesyal ang okasyon nang nagkaroon ng ‘exchange of gifts’ sa pagitan nina Noelle Esperanza Sy-Quia at Erwin Blumentritt, mga inapo ni Dr. Jose Rizal at Czech-born Professor Ferdinand Blumentritt.

Kasabay ng event, nagbigay din ng exhibit ang National Commission for Culture and the Arts na pinamatagang “Colors of Freedom”. Kinakitaan ito ng ebolusyon ng Philippine flag. Ipaliwanag nila ang bawat kahulugan ng bawat kulay at sagisag na makikita sa bawat watawat.

Ipinaliwanag naman ng grupong Igorots in the Czech Republic (ICR) ang tungkol sa kanilang pamanang yaman tulad ng kanilang tradisyunal na sayaw at ang musical instrument na "gangsa" o gongs.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSMIRROR: FDIC sought buyers for Republic first before investor dealTHE Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) was seeking buyers for Philadelphia regional bank Republic First Bancorp last week before it struck a deal to raise capital, according to people familiar with the matter. The FDIC had sought bids for the bank on Oct.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Turkey is celebrating 100 years as a republic. But today’s nation is a long way from 1923’s secular stateToday’s Turkey is starkly different from the secular, Westernized state envisioned by Ataturk 100 years ago.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Mob storms Russian airport looking for IsraelisMOSCOW, Russia: A mob looking for Israelis and Jews overran an airport in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Sunday, after rumors spread that a flight was arriving from Israel.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: ALAMIN: Mga ipinagbabawal sa sementeryo ngayong UndasIpinagbabawal ang ilang gawain gaya ng pagtitinda, pagpapapasok ng mga sasakyan at pagpapatugtog ng malakas sa loob ng mga sementeryo ngayong Undas2023.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Presyo ng petrolyo may 'dagdag-bawas' sa Oktubre 31Magkakaroon ng pagtaas sa presyo ng gasolina at bawas sa presyo ng diesel at kerosene sa Martes, huling araw ng Oktubre 2023.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕