Security forces on alert as Filipinos vote in village polls

Voters wait in line outside a polling station for the nationwide village and youth elections in Manila on October 30, 2023. - Security forces were on high alert across the Philippines on October 30 as millions of people voted for village leaders following months of deadly poll-related violence. (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP)Security forces were on high alert across the Philippines on Monday as millions of people voted for village leaders following months of deadly poll-related violence.

While villages are the lowest-level government unit, the council posts are hotly contested because they are used by political parties to cultivate grassroots networks and build a support base for local and general elections.

Elections are a traditionally volatile time in the Philippines, which has lax gun laws and a violent political culture. Previous police data showed eight people had been killed and seven injured in poll-related violence between August 28 and October 25. headtopics.com

In neighbouring Maguindanao del Norte province, two schools to be used as polling stations were deliberately set on fire on Saturday, Commission on Elections chairman George Garcia told reporters Sunday.Voters will choose a village captain and seven councilors responsible for implementing national policies, resolving neighbourhood disputes and providing basic public services.

