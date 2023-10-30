Security forces on alert as Filipinos vote in barangay polls

MANILA — Security forces were on high alert across the Philippines on Monday as millions of people voted for baragay leaders following months of deadly poll-related violence.

While villages are the lowest-level government unit, the council posts are hotly contested because they are used by political parties to cultivate grassroots networks and build a support base for local and general elections.

Elections are a traditionally volatile time in the Philippines, which has lax gun laws and a violent political culture. Previous police data showed eight people had been killed and seven injured in poll-related violence between August 28 and October 25. headtopics.com

In neighboring Maguindanao del Norte province, two schools to be used as polling stations were deliberately set on fire on Saturday, Commission on Elections chairman George Garcia told reporters Sunday.Voters will choose a village captain and seven councilors responsible for implementing national policies, resolving neighborhood disputes and providing basic public services.

After 5-year wait, Filipinos vote for new set of barangay, SK leadersThe nationwide election offers the public a chance to replace their leaders – or give them a fresh mandate – at the barangay, the smallest unit of government in the Philippines Read more ⮕

Meralco on full alert for Barangay, SK electionsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Voters dismiss fiesta-like campaigning barangay polls as ineffective, annoyingIt is the campaign season for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections or BSKE. Read more ⮕

Comelec says arson attacks hit 2 Maguindanao schools to be used for barangay pollsThe schools – located in Maguindanao del Norte barangays listed as areas of grave concern for the 2023 barangay elections – are designated voting centers for the October 30 vote Read more ⮕

Aside from barangay polls, Bulacan to decide on fate of San Jose del MonteThe plebiscite in Bulacan is shaping up to be the most divisive in recent years, as advocates and opponents of the conversion of San Jose del Monte into a highly urbanized city mount their campaigns Read more ⮕

Tense-filled Cotabato City imposes no-fly zone for drones on 2023 barangay, SK pollsThe drone ban is part of various layers of security measures being implemented as a result of recent killings in Cotabato City Read more ⮕