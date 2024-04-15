Secretary Frederick Go shares government's initiatives for sustainable economic development

These were the parting words of Secretary Frederick Go of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs during the First General Membership Meeting of Share PHIL on January 26, 2024.

The ongoing review of the CREATE and TRAIN Laws aims to restore certainty, protect investments and simplify incentives. Changes include restoring the powers of Investment Promotions Agencies such as the BOI and PEZA, simplification of VAT rules and clarifying sunset provisions. For agriculture, he highlighted the need to boost production and improve logistical chains for food security. He also stressed the need to lower healthcare costs through the pharmaceutical sector and the importance of the steel industry for growth.Though some of the recent reforms are still in their nascent stage, these are good signals to the global investing community that the country is serious in its efforts to create a conducive investment climate for economic prosperity.

A recent US Investment Mission last March headed by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, announced investment commitments of over US $1 billion in high impact industries prioritized by the government such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, digitization and communication. Equities retreated Monday after Iran ramped up Middle East tensions by launching a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel...

Secretary Frederick Go Government Initiatives Sustainable Economic Development Investment Destination Share PHIL Capital Market

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhilstarNews / 🏆 1. in PH

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OVP Davao Satellite Office Provides Medical and Burial AssistanceThe public is advised to visit the official Facebook page of the Office of the Vice President Davao (OVP) Satellite Office if they need to avail of OVP’s medical and burial assistance. The OVP Davao Satellite Office is the sole authorized representative of the Office of the Vice President in South Central Mindanao which provides medical and burial assistance programs. The office has established partnerships with 24 hospitals, therapy clinics, dialysis centers, and pharmacies across Region 11 and Region 12. Medical requests and referrals are only accepted from service providers with MOA partnership.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

DOTr: 2.2 million more plastic cards to be deliveredTransportation Secretary Jaime Bautista inspected yesterday the one million delivered plastic cards to be used for the printing of driver’s licenses, at the Land Transportation Office central office in Quezon City.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

US Secretary of State Blinken Emphasizes Importance of Alliance with PhilippinesUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to Manila highlights the importance of the US alliance with the Philippines. Blinken described the alliance as 'more than rock solid' in terms of security and mutual economic prosperity. The visit comes ahead of a tripartite summit involving the Philippines, the US, and Japan, reaffirming the US commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Illegal Structures in Bohol's Chocolate Hills Must Be Removed, Says DENR SecretaryAll illegal structures built in the iconic Chocolate Hills in Bohol–which has been declared a protected area–must be removed, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said. She conducted an aerial inspection with Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and discovered similar structures illegally built within the protected area.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Agriculture Secretary seeks cooperation in release of documentsAgriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. is trying to unmask the official of the National Food Authority (NFA) who was allegedly blocking the release of documents to the Office of the Ombudsman. Laurel has directed NFA officer-in-charge Larry Lacson to cooperate with the ombudsman in the ongoing investigation on the alleged anomalous sale of NFA rice to some traders.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Finance Secretary mulls selling NAIA assets as property playFinance Secretary Ralph Recto considers selling NAIA assets as a property play to generate funds and reduce the country's debt. He believes that once the New Manila International Airport in Bulacan becomes operational, there could be better use of NAIA assets. The land preparation in Bulacan is almost completed, and construction of terminals and runways is expected to start next year.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »