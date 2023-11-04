Second stringers lead dominant win for High Speed Hitters

With ace middle blocker Mika Reyes being rested, second stringers Jules Samonte and Rachel Austero stepped up and scored 10 points apiece even as Savannah Davison added nine points in the dominant win.The High Speed Hitters improved to 4-1 in the team standings behind league leaders Creamline and Petro Gazz.Jeanette Villareal and Grace Berte put up four points each for the Defenders, who dropped to 0-5, joining Farm Fresh at the cellar in this 12-team tournament.
