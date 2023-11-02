Second pig heart recipient dies six weeks after procedure

The latest experimental procedure was part of a growing field of research aimed at advancing cross-species transplants, or xenotransplants, involving animal organs genetically modified to become less likely to trigger rejection in humans.

He passed away after two months with the medical center ascribing his death to "a multitude of factors including his poor state of health" prior to the operation, though it was also later found that the organ was infected with a virus.

The NYU Langone Hospital Transplant Institute in New York announced in September that a pig kidney transplanted into a brain-dead patient had functioned for a record-breaking 61 days. US teenager Natalie Raanan, held hostage after Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel and later released, has returned home to...

Japanese police on Wednesday were probing the motives of an 86-year-old who took two women hostage in a post office after...

