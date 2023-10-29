Seares: Why is ex-city councilor, ex-deputy mayor, ex-mayoral bet Dave Tumulak running for Basak Pardo barangay captain? Why does he think Barug and BOPK are ganging up on him?

DAVE TUMULAK, besides serving as news reporter for the then ABS-CBN broadcast network in Cebu, was barangay councilor more than once (“always No. 1”) and barangay captain before. As its top official, he reaped for Basak Pardo in Cebu City “the most-peaceful-barangay award” from police and PDEA, the drug enforcement agency, aside from providing residents top service on the basics (medical, lighting, and garbage disposal) and the task of “empowering” sectors.

The warring parties at City Hall both lust after the ABC seat: Barug to increase its dominance; BOPK to lessen the gap between the majority and minority and also increase its 2025 chances. Ong ran as BOPK bet for vice mayor in 2022 but since his loss, as councilor he has voted a number of times with the majority. Tumulak, already with Barug, broke away in the last election and ran as independent, against Rama and Margot Osmeña.