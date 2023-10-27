Seares: Tomas Osmeña answers Mayor Rama reconciliation feelers with personal insults. Meaner than past TRO tirades, yet not defamatory per se.

AFTER a long lull -- during which Cebu Mayor Michael L. Rama had publicly made reconciliatory comments or peace feelers for his 'political archenemy' Tomas Osmeña -- the former mayor and ex-congressman answered with hurtful insults at the city chief executive.TWO BLASTS. The scathing and more memorable, from his press-con last October 21 (2023): Tomas said Mayor Mike 'screwed up several times' and was 'bad for Cebu City.' 'He must go.

Osmeña struck at Rama before, with statements that could and must have maimed reputation and career.In November 2015, Osmeña said Mayor Rama 'has a serious drug problem.' In January 2021, Tomas, when asked in an interview with broadcaster Jason Monteclar about 'the biggest mistake in his life,' said: 'Making Rama the city mayor.'The 2015 diatribe was hard and destructive: Rama lost the election in 2016 although he blamed PCOS machines for his defeat.

Espinoza: Why does former mayor Osmeña dislike Mayor Rama?SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Tomas on why CH wants to raise taxesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Editoryal: Maora’g nangayo og buwan ang mayorSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Mayor helps robotics group at Potrero HighSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Malilong: Better a dog for mayor than Rama?SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Mayor Marcos Mamay shares update on biopic 'Mamay: The Great Man of Nunungan'In the heart of Mindanao, an inspiring tale unfolds as Mayor Marcos Mamay of Nunungan, Lanao del Norte, unveils his remarkable life journey through the silver screen in the much-anticipated biopic, 'Mamay: The Great Man of Nunungan.' Read more ⮕