Seares: Tomas Osmeña answers Mayor Rama reconciliation feelers with personal insults. Meaner than past TRO tirades, yet not defamatory per se.

AFTER a long lull -- during which Cebu Mayor Michael L. Rama had publicly made reconciliatory comments or peace feelers for his 'political archenemy' Tomas Osmeña -- the former mayor and ex-congressman answered with hurtful insults at the city chief executive.TWO BLASTS. The scathing and more memorable, from his press-con last October 21 (2023): Tomas said Mayor Mike 'screwed up several times' and was 'bad for Cebu City.' 'He must go.
Osmeña struck at Rama before, with statements that could and must have maimed reputation and career.In November 2015, Osmeña said Mayor Rama 'has a serious drug problem.' In January 2021, Tomas, when asked in an interview with broadcaster Jason Monteclar about 'the biggest mistake in his life,' said: 'Making Rama the city mayor.'The 2015 diatribe was hard and destructive: Rama lost the election in 2016 although he blamed PCOS machines for his defeat.