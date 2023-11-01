Seares: Mayor Rama once more fires MCWD chairman Joey Daluz, 2 others from board; names 3 new directors; reappoints 2 others. City interprets LWUA inaction as approval. Daluz hangs in amid confusion over law.

The October 31 (23023) order and announcement, followed immediately by the first meeting of the new MCWD board on the same day, could lead to a new stalemate unless Daluz would give up and go away, noisily or quietly, or LWUA would decide the case authoritatively. Both sides had said each would abide by the LWUA ruling.

