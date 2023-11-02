Seager sparks Texas title in second World Series MVP run

Seager had been the 2020 World Series MVP when he ignited the Los Angeles Dodgers to a championship run in a COVID-struck campaign. "They pretty much laid that out for me in my meeting," Seager said. "There was a lot of trust, in me for them and for them in me. This is what they saw. This is what I saw. It's just amazing that it worked out."

Only Seager and Jackson managed the feat with two different teams and only Seager did it with clubs from the National and American leagues.When the Rangers needed a big hit, Seager delivered. He crushed three home runs and drove in six runs during the World Series to give Texas a 4-1 win in the best-of seven showdown.

"Yeah, you get nervous before the game," Seager said. "Once it starts, you're in the game. It's what you want to do. It's fun after that." "It's just a resilient group," said Seager. "We didn't care where we were. We were coming out and competing. We were going to try and win that night. Fortunately we won a bunch on the road."

