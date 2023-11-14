Seafarers' Employment Relationship Continues During Shore Leave

The employment relationship with the employer does not stop but continues to be in force even when the seafarer is on shore leave (Susana Sy vs. PTC, G.R. No. 191740, February 11, 2013). Shore leave is defined as the period during which a seafarer is allowed to take a leave from the ship while the vessel he is working on is docked in the port. The period of the leave can vary from a couple of hours to a few days depending on the time the ship is scheduled to be on the port.

International maritime regulations state that every seafarer is entitled to a shore leave, as granted by the master of the ship and in coordination with the port authority. The Maritime Labor Convention 2006 (MLC2006) mandates that seafarers shall be granted shore leave to benefit their physical and mental well-being and with the operational requirements of their positions

