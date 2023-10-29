Seafarer’s better benefits under the Collective Bargaining Agreement

The seafarer employment contract (SEC) approved by the Department Migrant Workers (DMW) merely provides the minimum acceptable terms but he may also claim superior benefits if the employment is covered by an overriding Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

A CBA is a contract entered into by an employer and a legitimate labor organization concerning the terms and conditions of employment. Like any other contract, it has the force of law between the parties and, thus, should be complied with in good faith.

A contract of labor is so impressed with public interest that the more beneficial conditions must be endeavored in favor of the laborer (Teekay Shipping Philippines Inc., GR 244721, February 5, 2020). The Court added that “a CBA refers to the negotiated contract between a legitimate labor organization and the employer concerning wages, hours of work and all other terms and conditions of employment in a bargaining unit. As in all contracts, the parties in a CBA may establish such stipulations, clauses, terms and conditions as they may deem convenient provided these are not contrary to law, morals, good customs, public order or public policy. headtopics.com

In Ventis Maritime Corp. v. Cayabyab (GR 239257, June 21, 2021), the Court held that there are three requisites that a seafarer declared to be suffering from a disability, whether permanent or partial, must prove to establish his entitlement to superior disability benefits under the CBA; first, the existence of the CBA; second, the seafarer’s employment contract is covered by the CBA, i.e.

In Maersk-Filipinas Crewing, Inc. v. Malicse (GR 200576 November 20, 2017), the Supreme Court awarded death benefits to the heirs of the deceased seafarer, as the CBA provision on death benefits does not require work-relation if a seafarer dies during the employment due to an illness. headtopics.com

