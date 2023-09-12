Screening of 'The Color Purple' adaptation receives standing ovations

It’s rare that a Q and A is almost as inspiring, transformative, and wildly cheered as the film itself that was just screened. The first-ever screening of Blitz Bazawule’s movie adaptation of the musical, 'The Color Purple', received standing ovations and applause during the Q and A session. The film stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Colman Domingo.





Warner Bros. releases trailer for the musical drama 'The Color Purple'It's a bold new take on the beloved classic. “The Color Purple,” based on the novel by Alice Walker, stars an ensemble cast that includes Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, and Fantasia Barrino in her film debut. Produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones, the film opens in Philippine cinemas on Jan. 24, 2024.

Fil-Am H.E.R. to star in 'The Color Purple'; Warner Bros releases trailerWarner Bros. released the trailer of the musical drama 'The Color Purple.'

