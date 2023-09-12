Screening of 'The Color Purple' adaptation receives standing ovations

It’s rare that a Q and A is almost as inspiring, transformative, and wildly cheered as the film itself that was just screened. The first-ever screening of Blitz Bazawule’s movie adaptation of the musical, 'The Color Purple', received standing ovations and applause during the Q and A session. The film stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Colman Domingo.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Fil-Am H.E.R. to star in 'The Color Purple'; Warner Bros releases trailerWarner Bros. released the trailer of the musical drama 'The Color Purple.'
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Fil-Am H.E.R. to star in 'The Color Purple'; Warner Bros releases trailerWarner Bros. released the trailer of the musical drama 'The Color Purple.'
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Purple hair and jigsawsOne of those days when I have no idea what to write about. Have written about almost everything.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Unlock the universe of elegance: Upcoming vivo V29 5G in Starry Purple, Magic MaroonPrepare to embark on a journey through the cosmos of style and innovation as vivo unveils its latest masterpiece, the vivo V29 5G.
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »